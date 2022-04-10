Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) PT Lowered to €112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VCISY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.