Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,347,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

