Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

VSTO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 426,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,272,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

