VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,039,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 745,095 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63,935.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 534,498 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.00. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

