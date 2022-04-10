Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

NYSE:VNT opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. Vontier has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

