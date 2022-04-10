W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

