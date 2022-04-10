W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $68.12 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 2576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.