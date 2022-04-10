Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 261 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $242.50 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

