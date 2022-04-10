Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 361,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $80.24 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

