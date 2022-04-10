Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($66.42).

HLE opened at €58.00 ($63.74) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($75.52).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

