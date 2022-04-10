Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of WRBY stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $29.25. 857,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,135. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.41.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,388,075 shares of company stock worth $78,607,079 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $53,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

