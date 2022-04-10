Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.