WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 271,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63.

About WeedMD (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

