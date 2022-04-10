WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 271,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market capitalization of C$67.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63.
About WeedMD (CVE:WMD)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.