Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.46

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $78.09, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weis Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

