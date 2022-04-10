Wells Fargo & Company Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $150.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.27.

NYSE:FMC opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $138.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

