West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock opened at $413.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.55. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $291.32 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

