Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $641.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

