Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.88.

NYSE:WLL opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

