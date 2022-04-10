WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $20.73. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 15,053 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 285,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.