William Severance Sells 1,826 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $58,318.20.

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52.

Shares of MSP opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Datto by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.