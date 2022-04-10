Williams Financial LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 51,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,799,000 after purchasing an additional 282,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,852,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

