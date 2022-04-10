Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

