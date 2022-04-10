WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Lowered to $6.75

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $853.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 26.7% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,931,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 407,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

