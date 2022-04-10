Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.26) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.91).

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,728 ($35.78) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,317.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.18), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,318,032.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

