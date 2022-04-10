World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

World Acceptance stock opened at $188.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.04. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in World Acceptance by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.