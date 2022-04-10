Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $720,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

