Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will post $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.67 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,863. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $75.41.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

