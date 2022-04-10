Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

