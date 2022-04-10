XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 632.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 522,956 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 74.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 588,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 250,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 222.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 207,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.81.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

