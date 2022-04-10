Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.45 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

