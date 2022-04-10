Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $4,117,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CNXC opened at $154.93 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $141.38 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

