Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,577 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

CF Industries stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $110.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

