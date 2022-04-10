Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.