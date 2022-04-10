Xponance Inc. Sells 1,759 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.40 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

