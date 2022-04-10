Xponance Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,115,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Thor Industries by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Thor Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 510,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

