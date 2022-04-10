Xponance Inc. Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.