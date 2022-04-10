Yael Cosset Sells 34,812 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

