Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,974 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 762,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 402,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.