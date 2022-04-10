Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,101 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $69,274,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,360,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $22,255,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

