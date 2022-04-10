Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPSN stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

