Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $250,000 in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.70. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

