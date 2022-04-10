Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $30,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

