Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $353,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 23.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZEK opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

