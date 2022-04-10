YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.95

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 1280292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $60,545,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $59,059,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

