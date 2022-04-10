YETI (NYSE:YETI) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $103.00.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.11.
Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.59. YETI has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.
About YETI (Get Rating)
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
Further Reading
