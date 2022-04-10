Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Shares of FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

