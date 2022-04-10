Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,261 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 86,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

