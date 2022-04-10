Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

J stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

