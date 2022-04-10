Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 101.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 447,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $27,412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 773,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after acquiring an additional 319,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

