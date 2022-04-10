Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.93 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

